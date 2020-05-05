Washington County restaurants could reopen May 11 after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced relaxations of Directed Health Measure (DHM) requirements last month.
Under the new order, which is similar to those beginning May 4 for Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties, restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in customers as long as they operate at 50 percent capacity, have guests sit six feet apart, have parties of no more than six people, prohibit self-serve buffets and salad bars and no bar or counter seating.
Restaurants in Blair are considering plans to reopen or remain using take-out orders to keep their businesses going.
Billy's Blair Maple will open May 11, according to a sign on their window.
Rivers restaurant plans to remain primarily take-out, but will offer house dining for guests on a reservation-only basis.
"If guests wish to dine in they must call and make a reservation which will ensure we know how many people will be in the restaurant and also give us time to have a table ready and sanitized for them," owner Katie McIntosh said. "Takeout orders will continue to be delivered to customers' vehicles out our back alley door."
Fernando's Cafe and Cantina plans to open Tuesdays through Saturdays, following all the guidelines of the DHMs.
Hoshi Palate started offering takeout Friday. They will not be serving sushi for now.
A customer at Hoshi Palate on Friday said he will be waiting for reports of cases to decrease.
"I'll probably wait until it gets a little more in the clear and then we will start the process," Keifer Jensen, a resident of Missouri Valley, Iowa, said. "I understand the need to get everyone back in business and it affects their livelihoods. It might be a little too early. I'd like to see the numbers trending downward and start opening from there."
Butch's Deli employees are looking forward to opening to customers to sit inside and eat.
"We will be letting people stay," owner Adam Thiel said. "We are excited to be able to allow people to sit here. We will follow the restrictions only allowing 30 people at a time."
Thiel said the take-out has been more consistent since that is the only way to get the food, but said it's been rough.
"It's exciting to see people in here," he said.
Mandarin House owner Alex Wang said his restaurant will open for sit-down service when the restrictions lift. They have been doing take-out orders and will not have the buffet open.
The Viking Restaurant may be waiting until June 1.
"As of right now, there are no definite plans," Meaghan Brenneis said. "My grandma owns it and she’s just worried. They’ve been doing decent with curbside. Nothing is set in stone though. It could change tomorrow or the next day."
The dining business was contracted at Jake's Sports Bar and Grill when the coronavirus was really hitting, according to owner Justin Shank.
"Our lunch business has been hit the hardest," Shank said. "People want to leave the office and dine in somewhere so it may actually be a boon to our lunch business. I don't know what to expect."
Shank said they will probably focus on delivery and take-out.
Employees at The Rustic in Fort Calhoun said they are waiting on approval from the mayor and have been doing take-out only. As long as there is approval, they will be opening May 11.
The Longhorn Bar in Fort Calhoun will continue with takeout through the month of May, Laci Smith said.
In Kennard, the Dew Drop Inn will not open for guests.
"With the amount of restrictions, we would probably have to add additional staff to make sure we are keeping in compliance and we cannot afford that right now," owner Rod Rosenbaum said. "We truly appreciate all the support we have had and miss our customers dearly."
He said the senior citizens haven't been able to gather in the mornings either.
"They did stop by on their golf carts to get food or a soda and catch up on news," he said. "We also miss them a lot and look forward to getting back to normal."
