Temperatures in Blair were in the bright and sunny 90s Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a heat index that hit 107 degrees by 3 p.m. Friday. The heat wave, which came with an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service, led to many residents and workers seeking ways to cool off and take precautions when they went outside.
"Too much heat," Blair resident Gia Middleton said. "Our utility bills are going to be outrageous."
Middleton, her grandson, Coen Bentley, and her friend's son, Sam Guy, were leaving the Blair pool in Ralph Steyer Park at 3 p.m. Thursday when the temperature hit 92 degrees with a heat index of 103. All three pool-goers had popsicles in hand as they left, with Middleton saying she thought the water would be a great way for them all to cool off.
Finding ways to stay cool was one safety tip provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in preparation of the heatwave. DHHS encouraged people to wear loose clothing and sunscreen, avoid too much sun, find air conditioning and take rest breaks.
Construction personnel working on the new justice center at the Washington County Courthouse had a way to stay cool with an air conditioned trailer for breaks and lunch. Construction Supt. Dave Rezac of Weitz Company said workers also kept hydrated — another DHHS heat safety tip — with a five-gallon bucket of water with an ice block inside.
Rezac said he's seen many construction days over 100 degrees in his 36 years in the field — weather which comes with the job sometimes.
"You still gotta work through it because if you don't work, you don't get paid," he said, adding that on extreme heat days, work usually starts around 6 a.m. and ends at 2:30 p.m. to avoid peak temperature hours.
"If people feel they need a break, they can sit in the shade," Rezac said. "We don't want to over-exhaust."
Nebraska DHHS heat precautions
Temperatures have cooled off to start the week, but the DHHS has a list of precautions for those who find themselves in more extreme heat in the future.
Stay cool:
- Wear loose, light colored clothing and sunscreen
- Don't get too much son.
- Find air conditioning.
- Electric fans won't prevent heat-related illness.
- If outdoors, slow pace and take rests.
- Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours.
Keep hydrated:
- Drink plenty of water, don't wait until you are thirsty.
- Avoid alcohol and limit caffeine.
Remember others:
- Check on elderly friends and neighbors.
- Never leave children or pets in car.
- Make sure outdoor pets have plenty of water.
- Parents should do touch test of play equipment before child use.
Stay informed:
- Check local news for heat advisories, alerts and tips.
- Learn symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Heat exhaustion includes rapid heartbeat, cold or pale clammy skin, dizziness, weakness and nausea. Heatstroke includes hot, red skin, rapid heartbeat, shallow breathing, disorientation, delirium and coma.
