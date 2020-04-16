A Blair assisted living facility linked to 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases has reopened.
Residents have returned to Carter Place after an outbreak caused 13 residents and six staff members to become ill. Residents were moved to CHI Health Midlands in Papillion on March 28 and 29.
Seven residents returned Wednesday. More residents were expected to return Thursday and it will continue to welcome residents as they are deemed appropriate by the hospital, according to a spokesperson for Enlivant, the company that owns Carter Place.
Carter Place worked with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. They took several steps for the transition, including a full cleaning and remediation of Carter Place, continued training on COVID-19 best practices and procedures for staff, conducting a voluntary Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program review and walkthrough of Carter Place.
Carter Place was cleared by ICAP and the Nebraska Department of Health to allow residents to return.
“Our top priority remains the safety and health of our residents and employees; we will continue to adjust our protocols based on evolving guidance from the CDC and in coordination with local & state health departments,” the Enlivant spokesperson said.
