The first-of-its-kind research defined and measured positive development of youth. The comprehensive findings from the 4-H study of positive youth development is a model that is driving innovative thinking and approaches to youth development around the world.
For more than a decade, preeminent youth development scholars and the team at the Institute for Applied Research in Youth Development at Tufts University, Medford, MA, partnered with faculty at America’s land-grant universities including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension to conduct this groundbreaking research.
Research shows 4-H youth excel beyond their peers
This longitudinal study discovered that the structured out-of-school time learning, leadership experiences, and adult mentoring that young people receive through their participation in 4-H plays a vital role in helping them achieve success. Compared to their peers, the findings show that youth involved in 4-H programs excel in several areas:
Contribution/civic engagement
• 4-H’ers are nearly four times more likely to make contributions to their communities (Grades 7-12)
• 4-H’ers are about two times more likely to be civically active (Grades 8-12)
Academic achievement
• 4-H young people are nearly two times more likely to participate in Science, Engineering and Computer Technology programs during out-of-school time (Grades 10-12)
• 4-H girls are two times more likely (Grade 10) and nearly three times more likely (Grade 12) to take part in science programs compared to girls in other out-of-school time activities. (Data found in Science, Engineering and Computer Technology (SECT) section of report)
Healthy living
• 4-H’ers are nearly two times more likely to make healthier choices (Grade 7)
The power of positive youth development
This research is helping families, schools, communities and youth programs develop strategies to support children and adolescents. Effective youth development programs like 4-H are putting the research to work by focusing on three important areas:
• Positive and sustained relationships between youth and adults
• Activities that build important life skills
• Opportunities for youth to use these skills as participants and leaders in valued community activities
• The study assessed the key characteristics of positive youth development — competence, confidence, character, connection and caring — followed by the impact of valued community programs, including 4-H.
4-H is available to offer positive youth development for all youth.
4-H enrollment for the 2020 year will open in mid-October. For more information about the Washington County 4-H Program and what it has to offer, you can connect to the 4-H staff in a variety of ways – by email: WashingtonCounty4H@unl.edu; on the website: extension.unl.edu/statewide/washington/4h/; and by phone: 402-426-9455.
