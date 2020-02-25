Single-digit temperatures and light snow were appropriate weather conditions for ice rescue training hosted by Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue at Lake Arrowhead at Lakeland Estates Wednesday. First responders from Kennard and Blair also took part in the training.
Fort Calhoun Fire Chief Dan Mallory said his department was able to purchase the new water and ice rescue gear with a $2,500 grant from the Blair Area Community Foundation along with an additional $2,295 from donations through the annual Washington County Gives event that is promoted by the Blair Area Community Foundation and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. The funds were used to purchase five new water rescue dry suits, 12 pairs of water shoes, six pairs of gloves, six water rescue helmets, six swift water life jackets and an ice rescue board with 150 feet of rope that is used to pull a victim out of the water.
Mallory said that while the new suits and equipment can be used for ice rescue events, they are intended to be worn for water rescue and flood response incidents as they provide very little thermal protection to the rescuer.
During the training exercise, “victims” Ben Ruthven and Grant Nixon wore ice rescue suits with built-in gloves and boots that provide thermal protection specifically for cold water operations. Nixon, 16, is the son of assistant chief Chad Nixon and a member of the Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue cadet program.
Mallory said the ice rescue suits worn by Ruthven and Nixon are approximately 20 years old and are approaching the end of their lifespan.
"We hope to replace them with new ice rescue suits if we're able to raise another $1,800 through future donations,” he said.
