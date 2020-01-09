Caucus locations in Harrison County for the 2020 Iowa Caucuses to be held on Monday, Feb. 3, have been released.
According to Wayne Bahr, Harrison County Republican Chairman, the following are the correct Caucus locations in Harrison County.
• Precinct 1 – Little Sioux Township and City of Little Sioux – Pisgah Methodist Church, 420 Front St., Pisgah.
• Precinct 2 – Jackson and Allen Townships, City of Pisgah – Pisgah Methodist Church, 420 Font St., Pisgah.
• Precinct 3 – Douglas and Harrison Townships, City of Dunlap – Boyer Valley Community School Commons, 1102 Iowa Ave., Dunlap.
• Precinct 4 – Morgan and Raglan Townships, City of Mondamin – Mondamin Church of Christ, Downstairs, 207 N. Noyes, Mondamin.
• Precinct 5 – Calhoun and Magnolia Townships, City of Magnolia – Zion Lutheran Church Hall, 672 Park St., Magnolia.
• Precinct 6 – Lincoln and Boyer Townships – First United Methodist Church, 509 Lincolnway St., Woodbine.
• Precinct 7 – City of Woodbine – First United Methodist Church, 509 Lincolnway St., Woodbine.
• Precinct 8 – Clay, Taylor, and Cincinnati Townships, City of Modale – Mondamin Church of Christ, Upstairs, 207 N. Noyes, Mondamin.
• Precinct 9 – Jefferson and La Grange Townships – Logan Community Center, 108 W. Fourth St., Logan.
• Precinct 10 – City of Logan - Logan Community Center - 108 W 4th Street, Logan, 51546
• Precinct 11 – St. John Township – Missouri Valley High School, High School Cafeteria, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley.
• Precinct 12 – City of Missouri Valley – Missouri Valley High School-Middle School Cafeteria, 605 E. Lincoln Highway, Missouri Valley.
• Precinct 13 – Cass, Union, and Washington Townships, City of Persia – Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 First Ave., Persia.
