President Trump gets the Republican nod
Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses were held Monday night across the state, the first step in choosing the country’s next president. The night was not without controversy, though, as reporting issues to the Iowa Democratic Party were experienced that caused delays that continued days later in determining a winner.
One of the main reasons for the delays, according to the Iowa Democratic Party, “coding issues” with its reporting app was blamed for the situation.
As of Thursday morning, with 96.43% percent reporting, Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg was in first place with 550 (26.2%) total State Delegate Equivalents, which represent the number of state convention delegates a candidate receives, based upon results from each precinct caucus.
In second place was Bernie Sanders with 547 SDEs (26.1%). He was followed by Elizabeth Warren with 381 SDEs (18.2%), Joe Biden with 331 SDEs (15.8%), Amy Klobuchar with 255 SDEs (12.2%), Andrew Yang with 22 SDEs (1.0%), and Tom Steyer with 7 SDEs (0.3%).
On Thursday morning Buttigieg and Sanders each had 11 delegates and Warren had five.
In Harrison County, with 100% of the precincts reporting, Sanders placed first with 205 SDEs (28.9%), Buttigieg was second with 187 SDEs (26.4%), and Biden was third with 140 SDEs (19.7%), Klobuchar was fourth with 93 SDEs (13.1%), and Warren was fifth with 84 SDEs (11.8%).
In the Republican caucus, with 100% reporting, Donald Trump won the statewide race with 31,464 votes (97.1%) to receive 39 delegates. Bill Weld was the only other Republican candidate to receive any delegates. He received one after receiving 426 votes (1.3%). Candidate Joe Walsh received 348 votes (1.1%), which was not enough to receive any delegates at the state convention.
In Harrison County, Trump received 288 votes (99.0%), Weld received one vote (0.3%), Walsh received one vote (0.3%), and there was a write-in for Ted Cruz (0.3%).
