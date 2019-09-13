A Blair resident is organizing a "remembrance stand" for Jaycoby Estrada, who died Aug. 23 after being struck by a semi while riding his bicycle across the intersection at Washington and 19th streets.
"I want everyone to remember him," Jill Tompkins said. "He lived by the Scouts' honor. He touched everyone that he met in a positive way. We need more positivity in the world."
The remembrance stand will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at the corner of 19th and Washington streets. Tompkins said holding the stand at the intersection is important because that is where the accident occurred and it is one of the busiest intersections in town.
"I'm hoping we can bring more awareness for people to be safe," she said. "Also to remember we have a lot of children in the area. Our kids are the future. We need to ensure that as adults, parents that we do everything we can to try to ensure future safety."
Tompkins said the timing of the stand is also important.
"The first reason is because Jaycoby's accident was at approximately 8:15 a.m.," she said. "Another reason is because that seems to be a busy time for that area and, lastly, because Fridays our kiddos start school late."
Tompkins encourages everyone who wants to join in the stand to simply show up that morning. She said people should wear blue and are encouraged to make signs.
"Some examples would be: #BlairStrong, please slow down; Look twice, save a life; Put down your phone," Tompkins said.
She said it's important for the community to take part in the stand because "safety is lacking."
"We have to vow to our kids to keep them safe," she said.
