Friends, family and community members gathered around a small bench Saturday at the corner of 19th and Washington streets to remember “a friend to all.”
The bench, donated by US Bank, is to honor the memory of Jaycoby Estrada, an 11-year-old Blair boy who was tragically killed after he was struck by a semi-tractor while riding his bicycle at the intersection on Aug. 23. The bank is located at that same corner.
Blair police chaplains Mark Degner and Amy Krejcarek led a dedication ceremony, which was attended by dozens of Jaycoby's family, friends, fellow Boy Scouts, Blair police officers and community members.
The bench is adorned with a plaque that reads “Jaycoby Estrada, 2-19-08 – 8-23-19, 'A friend to all.'”
“This bench is always going to be a reminder to the Estrada family of their son and grandson and brother who was lost right here,” Degner said. “Every time they drive by, every time they walk by, they will remember their loved one. That's good because there is a lot of joy, but it's difficult because there is a lot of pain.”
Jaycoby's mother, Melissa Estrada, said she was overwhelmed by the support she and her family have received since the accident.
“I don't know what I would have done without Blair,” she said. “This community has just been so amazing, their support, their love. I can't say enough.”
Joe Sullivan, regional president of US Bank, said the bank wanted to donate the bench to keep Jaycoby's memory alive.
“It's such a tragedy and our hearts our broken for his family. We wanted to make sure they knew we're thinking about him and they are in our thoughts and prayers, but maybe more than anything, we just wanted to be sure that his memory was honored,” he said. “This bench is really something kind of small, but it's something that will be here.”
