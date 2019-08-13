Every year, decked out in their Bluejay gear, young athletes trot out onto Blair fields and courts with wide smiles.
“It's fun to see,” said Beth Villotta, Blair Family YMCA Chief Operating Officer.
Registration for Jr. Bluejays fall youth sports is now open through the YMCA. Most deadlines for flag football, volleyball and cheer are near the end of August.
Some schedules are being redone to be more accommodating and strong registration numbers are expected, Villotta said. As of Thursday afternoon, already 32 children had been signed up for flag football.
The YMCA is offering competitive, recreational and “just for fun” divisions for the flag football and volleyball programs. Fees differ for members and non-members.
“We want every child at that age level to be comfortable and play,” Villotta said, noting that the programs, hopefully, help build love of the sports as the kids playing them grow.
Here is more information regarding fall Jr. Bluejays league opportunities. Registration can be accomplished online at blairymca.org. Click the “Register” menu item to begin.
Bluejays Flag Football
Game days: Saturdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 19
About: Competitive league where kids are placed on a team and practice once or twice per week. Teams will play games against Blair teams and teams from surrounding communities.
Grades: K-6
Registration deadline: Aug. 21
Jr. Bluejays Flag Football “Just for Fun”
Game days: Mondays, Sept. 9 through Oct. 14
About: Program teaches basic rules, strategies and skills of the game. Focus will be on fundamentals and sportsmanship
Grades: K-3
Registration deadline: Aug. 26
Jr. Bluejays Flag Football “Pre-K”
Game days: Tuesdays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15
About: Program teaches the basics of team sports.
Grades: Ages 4-5
Registration deadline: Aug. 27
Jr. Bluejays Cheerleading
Game days: Saturdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 19
About: An introduction to cheerleading with pom-poms and T-shirts provided after registration fees.
Grades: K-5
Registration deadline: Aug. 30
Jr. Bluejays Competitive Volleyball
Deadline was Aug. 9
Jr. Bluejays Volleyball “Recreational”
Game days: Saturdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 19
About: A youth program to teach volleyball skills with one weekly practice and matches against Blair teams and teams from surrounding communities.
Grades: 1-6
Registration deadline: Aug. 21
Jr. Bluejays Fundamental Volleyball
Game days: Tuesdays, Sept. 10 through Oct. 15
About: Program teaches kids the basics of team sports.
Ages: 4-6
Registration deadline: Aug. 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.