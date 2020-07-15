Richard and Lois Reeh celebrated their 65th anniversary on Thursday, July 9.
Richard Reeh married Lois Skinner on July 9, 1955, while he was in the service; they lived in off-base housing at the time. After Richard’s military discharge, the couple moved to Missouri Valley where they have lived ever since.
The Reehs have one son, George Reeh, who is married to Teresa; one grandson, Dustin Reeh; and one granddaughter, Deidra Reeh.
Cards of congratulations may be sent to: Lois and Richard Reeh, 1010 Longview Rd., Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.