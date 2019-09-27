A Blair landmark once deteriorating and now restored will be rededicated in a special ceremony.
The Blair Historic Preservation Alliance (BHPA) will host a rededication ceremony for the Tower of the Four Winds at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Thomsen Shelter at Black Elk-Neihardt Park.
John Thomsen, son of artist F.W. “Bill” Thomsen, will speak about his father and the inspiration for the Tower of the Four Winds.
“It will be a nice explanation of what the tower is showing,” BHPA President Dawn Nielsen said.
Other dignitaries expected to attend include, Blair Mayor Rich Hansen; conservator Mayda Jensen, who worked on the tower; Marianne Reynolds, executive director of the Neihardt Center in Bancroft; Walt Duda, Neihardt Center board member; and Nielsen and her husband, John Mark, who helped secure the funding for the project.
Nielsen said she is hopeful Dr. Charles Bagby and his wife, Carole, who championed the restoration of the tower as members of the Friends of Black Elk-Neihardt Park, will be able to attend.
The Tower of the Four Winds is an iconic artwork, which stands at the pinnacle of the Black Elk-Neihardt Park. F.W. Thomsen, a Danish immigrant, artist, teacher and minister, was greatly influenced by Black Elk, which culminated in his art depicting the tower at the top of the hill above Dana College.
However, the tower had deteriorated since it was first dedicated more than 30 years ago.
Tesserae — or glass mosaic tiles — had fallen off the structure for many years due to weather. Within the last four years, the tiles had been coming loose more frequently.
In December, the BHPA secured funding in the amount of $187,450 from a single, anonymous donor to repair the tower. The City of Blair approved a resolution in January to enter into a contract with Jensen and her company, Jensen Conservation Services of Omaha.
Jensen completed work on the tower in July.
Nielsen said the BHPA served as the “conduit” for the donation.
“As a 501(c)3, we've been able to be that conduit for donations to preserve Blair historic and artistic properties,” she said. “This is a little different in that this is a work of public art. But like the depot or anything else that you're trying to preserve, you need to have the fundraising to have it in place, but then you also have to maintain it.”
The City of Blair had set aside funds for the repairs, which allowed for the creation of a maintenance fund with the Blair Area Community Foundation.
“We've created a guarantee that it will continue to be there,” Nielsen said. “As Mayda Jensen told us, you can't just put a work of public art and expect it to stay there forever in that condition. You've got to be able to come back and maintain it.”
An exhibit on the history of the Tower of the Four Winds is on display at the Danish American Archive and Library, 1738 Washington St.
