Bells will be ringing.
The Salvation Army's Washington County unit will begin its annual Red Kettle Campaign in Blair on Saturday, according to Bill Smutko, unit president.
Bell ringers will be posted at the Blair Walmart, 1882 Holly St., and Family Fare, 238 S. 8th St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Christmas.
Members of the Arlington Future Business Leaders of America will also ring bells in Arlington.
The Washington County unit has set a fundraising goal of $16,000 — the same amount raised in 2018.
All of the funds collected in Washington County stay in the county, Smutko said. Most are used for rent and utilities. However, the unit hopes to continue providing items for the backpack program at the primary schools, too.
In 2019, the unit has helped 263 people from funds raised during its 2018 campaign. The unit also provided items to 28 preschool through second grade students who received the weekend backpacks.
