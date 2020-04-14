For at least some 70 years, the Red Delicious apple has dominated the apple market in the United States. It is a bright red, medium sized apple with a tall conical shape that attracts the attention of consumers. This variety was first discovered in the 1870s by an Iowa farmer named Jesse Hiatt, who was residing in Madison County.
Growing apple trees from seed is a game of chance due to the genetic diversity in the seeds. Even the seeds taken from the same apple will sprout into entirely different varieties.
The story is that he chopped down an unwanted random seedling several times that had sprouted in his orchard. It kept growing back and eventually bore fruit in the 1880s. He liked the looks and taste of the apple this tree produced and named it the Hawkeye. In order to perpetuate this new variety, branches of the tree producing this special apple had to be grafted onto other root stock.
In 1853, Stark Brothers Nursery in Louisiana, Mo., held a contest to find a replacement for the Ben Davis, which at that time was the most widely cultivated apple in the country. People involved in the contest liked the Hawkeye variety, and so the Stark Brothers secured the rights to this apple variety They eventually changed its name to the Red Delicious.
Apple breeders then started to select excessively for an even deeper crimson skin color and the lengthening of its shelf-life. This tended to sell more apples, but resulted in a mealy piece of fruit. In spite of this flaw, the Red Delicious soon became a consumer favorite and dominated the U.S. apple market for decades.
However, the demand for the Red Delicious apple has declined, and it will soon, if not already, be usurped as America's most preferred apple. Consumers are currently purchasing larger quantities of the Gala apple variety due to the popularity of its taste, texture, and sweetness.
Apple varieties such as Granny Smith, Fuji and Honeycrisp are continuing to grow in popularity and may also soon challenge the position of the Red Delicious apple.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
