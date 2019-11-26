The Washington County Recycling Center will no longer accept glass after Dec. 15.
Anne Hansen, secretary of the Washington County Recycling Association, said the facility doesn't have the volunteer personnel that it can continue to accept glass.
The volunteer-operated recycling center, which is available to residents from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, still accepts most other materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.