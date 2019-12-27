30 residents moved from Arlington after homes destroyed
Washington County Emergency Manager Dan Douglas told the Washington County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Monday that many people just now have a chance to get to their properties along the Missouri River.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam have started to lower, Douglas said, and the river has dropped from over 30 feet in March to under 16 feet as of Tuesday, which has given a glimpse of damage to property.
"I had someone call two months ago who hadn't been in their property since March, and didn't know when they could get in their property along the river, or if their property was even still there," he said. "Some of that is just now getting determined what's there."
Douglas said that about 30 residents moved out of Arlington, which experienced flooding along the Elkhorn River and Bell Creek, after their homes were damaged.
"The homes that were destroyed or significantly damaged were either rental property or lower income property, and there's not a whole lot of that in Arlington, so everybody migrated to Fremont, to Hooper, to wherever they could find something they could afford to live in," he said.
In addition to two flood-prone properties in Arlington near Bell Creek that will be removed from the village, six other homes are in mitigation, Douglas said, which could lead to their removal as well.
The process to remove the two properties at 435 N. First St. and 460 N. Second St. began in March 2016 when the Arlington Village Board of Trustees approved an inter-local agreement with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD) to help the village apply for a Flood Mitigation Assistant Program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to pay for the properties.
In October, the village board approved another inter-local agreement with the PMRNRD for another floodplain buyout. It included four properties — two along First Street and Elm Street and two along U.S. Highway 30 — that were destroyed during the March flood.
The total estimated cost of the buyout for the four properties is $625,000.
For the properties along the Missouri River, it was a guessing game when it came to applying for funding from FEMA, Douglas said.
"As we know, everything along the river, the Calhoun bottoms just drained out in the last few weeks, so it was completely a guess," he said, since the deadline to apply for aid was mid-September when many properties were still inaccessible due to high river levels.
Eighty-one people applied for aid from FEMA, Douglas said, and 42 people have received funds so far. He said some homes along the Missouri River could be ineligible for FEMA funding. FEMA, he said, wants to buy the land underneath any structure, and many people might be leasing the land, but own the cabin. Personal belongings could be eligible, however, he said.
Elsewhere in the county, Douglas said various departments and entities have taken control of recovery efforts.
"We put it back on the departments, obviously road department handled their's because they know more about the roads," he said. "Fair board, ag society took on their part of it. They're having success with FEMA getting reimbursed for all their clean up, all their projects down there."
On a state level, Douglas said state departments and organizations have increased personnel for recovery efforts.
"Nebraska Department of Economic Development has hired somebody just in the recovery area. Nebraska Emergency Management has tripled their staff just in recovery area," he said. "There's a push for taking care of everyone that still needs help or to understand where they're at."
