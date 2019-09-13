McKenna Greenwell and Rianna Wells set school records Tuesday as the Fort Calhoun volleyball team earned a 3-1 road win at Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
Greenwell had 40 digs, breaking the single-match record of 37. Wells, meanwhile, broke Ashlyn Dippel's 2016 record of 39 set assists with 41 of her own as the Pioneers won 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-13 in Omaha.
Wells' hitters on her record-breaking night were Alivia Cullen, Ellie Lienemann, Magge Theisen, Madyson Back and Olivia Quinlan. Lienemann had a team-best 18 kills.
Fort Calhoun's victory pushed coach James Slie's team to 4-1 this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.