Thirteen Fort Calhoun High School (FCHS) students found out nearly two weeks ago that they will be part of the biggest group ever from the school to participate in the Metropolitan Community College (MCC) Career Academy next year.
“Super news from MCC last week,” said guidance counselor Micki Hernandez. “Our biggest group ever … Lord know we can all use as much positive news as we can get during this strange time.”
The MCC Career Academy aims to provide Nebraska high school juniors and seniors opportunities to begin receiving college credit in subject areas of interest. The program offers credit in 25 subject areas, and FCHS students will receive credit in nine of those areas: Architecture Technology, Auto Collision Technology, Construction Technology, Diesel Technology, Electrical Technology, Fire Science, Full Stack Web Development, HVAC and Welding Technology.
Students are selected to participate in the program through an application process, and they also receive half-price tuition through the program.
Ten students will participate in the program for the first time, while three are participating for a second year.
In 2016, the Pilot-Tribune also published an article about a record number of FCHS students entering the program, which was seven at that time.
FCHS students participating in the MCC Career Academy
- Bode Bench, Architecture Technology
- Isaac Blizzard, Construction Technology
- Jackson Cramer, second year, Fire Science
- Brayden Evans, HVAC
- Zach Faucher, Electrical Technology
- Ty Hallberg, Electrical Technology
- Grant Nixon, Fire Science
- Danny Schlotfeld, second year, HVAC
- Ethan Shaner, Auto Collision Technology
- Lake Stamp, second year, Welding Technology
- Aaron Swanson, Diesel Technology
- Craig Tayler, Full Stack Web Development
- Cory Underwood, HVAC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.