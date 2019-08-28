Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning west of Blair.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Blair Rescue responded to the crash at about 8 a.m. on County Road 22 west of County Road 29.
A 22-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet eastbound on CR 22 when she lost control on a curve on the gravel road and overcorrected. The vehicle crossed the road, traveled down an embankment and hit a tree.
The driver and passenger were released with minor injuries.
Deputies said the woman was taking her younger sister to school at the time of the crash.
