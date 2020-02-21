West Harrison could not handle the Westwood pressure, which led the Rebels to a 93-37 win over the Hawkeyes in the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Feb. 13 in Sloan.
Haley Koch finished with 14 points and four assists to lead the Hawkeyes, while Emily McIntosh added 10 points and nine rebounds.
West Harrison graduates just one senior, Sabrina Rife, as the Hawkeyes will look to improve upon a 1-21 season.
Class 1A Regional Girls BB: 2-13-2020 @ Sloan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 12 16 7 2 37
Westwood 34 19 24 16 93
Scoring: Haley Koch 14; Sabrina Rife 5; Maren Evans 8; Emily McIntosh 10.
Rebounds: Koch 5; Rife 2; Evans 3; Hannah Thomas 1; Rachael Olson 1; Izzabelle Foland 1; McIntosh 9.
Assists: Koch 4; Rife 1; Evans 1; Foland 1.
Steals: Koch 2.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-16 RVC), 1-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.