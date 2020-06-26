In a year when many thought sales would decrease due to coronavirus, vendors are seeing sales skyrocket.
Nebraska allows the sale of consumer fireworks between June 24 and July 5 and between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 each year, but local jurisdictions can be more restrictive.
All retail stands need to be licensed.
There are ordinances residents need to follow. Deputies have already reported a number of complaints in the last week, according to the e-patrol update from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Local consumer fireworks ordinances
Washington County
The only guidelines for the county as a whole are the Nebraska state statutes. Residents can light fireworks all night as long as it does not disturb the peace of others.
General information:
a. 28-1242 Unlawful Throwing of Fireworks: It is unlawful for any person to throw any firecracker, or any object which explodes upon contact with another object, from or into a motor vehicle ... Class 3 misdemeanor.
b. 28-1322 Disturbing the Peace: Any person who shall intentionally disturb the peace and quiet of any person, family or neighborhood commits the offense of disturbing the peace. Disturbing the peace is a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Arlington
• 8 to 11 p.m. June 25 through July 3
• 8 p.m. to midnight July 4
Blair
• Permitted fireworks may be used between 8 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. June 25 through July 2, and 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. July 3-5.
• Violation is a Class 3 misdemeanor. Violators are subject to a citation from the Blair Police Department.
• The City of Blair does not have an age restriction for using consumer fireworks.
Fort Calhoun
No ordinance addressing specific times for discharging fireworks. The sheriff’s office will use its discretion in that if it receives a complaint after 10 p.m., it would simply inform or warn people that they are disturbing the peace of those in the area.
Herman
No ordinance addressing specific times for discharging fireworks. The sheriff’s office will use its discretion in that if it receives a complaint after 10 p.m., it would simply inform or warn people that they are disturbing the peace of those in the area.
Kennard
No ordinance addressing specific times for discharging fireworks. The sheriff’s office will use its discretion in that if it receives a complaint after 10 p.m., it would simply inform or warn people that they are disturbing the peace of those in the area.
Fireworks banned from sale to consumers in Nebraska
• Flying lantern-type devices (also known as "sky lanterns" and "floating lanterns") — devices that require a flame that produces heated air trapped in a balloon-type covering allowing the device to float in the air;
• Rockets that are mounted on a stick or wire (example: bottle rockets) and project into the air when ignited, with or without report;
• Wire sparklers;
• Nighttime parachutes;
• Fireworks that are shot into the air and after coming to the ground, cause automatic ignition due to sufficient temperature;
• Fireworks that contain more than 55 milligrams of explosive composition;
• Fireworks that have not been tested by the state fire marshal as a response to complaints and have been deemed unsafe; and
• Display fireworks — materials are manufactured exclusively for use in public exhibitions or displays of fireworks designed to produce visible or audible effects by combustion, deflagration or detonation. This also includes firecrackers containing more than 130 milligrams of explosive composition; aerial shells containing more than 40 grams of explosive combustion; and other display pieces that exceed the limits for classification of consumer fireworks.
Source: State Fire Marshal
