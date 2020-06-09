Since March 17, people who regularly used the Blair Family YMCA to exercise had to find alternatives.
The doors of the Y were open as of June 1 and people were slowly returning to their routines.
"I'm excited it's finally open and I hope that everyone will take precautions and keep cleaning and washing hands," Jill Reel, a pediatrician at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, said. "I'm nervous to return because it's a pandemic and scary, but I think we will take good precautions and I'm sure this is probably the cleanest it's ever been. It's also important to exercise."
When not able to workout at the Y, Reel said she has been walking outside a lot and using the elliptical at work.
Aaron Swanson, 16, said he didn't exercise much in the interim but was ready to start last week when it opened.
"I think it's a good step toward getting things back to normal from the coronavirus," he said. "I'm not really nervous as long as things stay sanitary, you can probably be safe."
Others found ways to keep fit away from the gym. Charlie Kies said he made a homemade gym.
"It's time to open," Dick Thiele said. "This is a lot better than working out in the basement. I am not worried about it."
Blair Family YMCA CEO Brandon Palmer welcomed the return of Y members.
"Everyone has been receptive to the opening receptive to the cleanliness of the facility and the TLC we have put into the facility in the last nine weeks," Palmer said. "We've started the signups for our summer care program, which starts June 15. We are glad to be open and back welcoming the Blair community to this facility."
The Y reopened to members only, though specific hours, protocols, guidelines and policies will manage how the facility is used through June 12.
Each aspect of the Y facility will have specific rules for use. They are:
• The fitness area of the Y will be open to 50-percent capacity during “Phase One” through June 12.
• In addition, one basketball court may be used by three people per hoop, while the second court will be used at a 10-person limit for pickleball.
• At maximum, four swimmers may use the pool each hour from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Only four lanes of the pool will be open. The sauna will remain closed.
• Child watch is closed during “Phase One,” but will be offered during “Phase Two.” The second phase's guidelines will be announced by June 15, according to a YMCA Facebook post. Palmer said there isn't a set number of phases to reopening, noting that will be determined by Direct Health Measures announced by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Several more aspects of the Y facility will be closed during “Phase One.” The game room, outdoor playground, conference room, second-floor youth room and locker room showers will remain closed through June 12. Youth programming, senior programming, water services including the fountains and towel service will not be available.
Cleaning will be done by YMCA staff, but members are to clean all equipment before and after usage. Sanitation stations will be available at the entrances and exit of the facility.
Full guidelines and policies regarding the YMCA's reopening can be found online at blairymca.org. The Blair Family YMCA can be reached by phone at 402-533-9622.
"We are looking forward to easing the restrictions as we continue go through the reopening phases and consistently and continuously offering more structured programs throughout the summer," Palmer said.
