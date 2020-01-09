The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley is a site for Connections Area Agency on Aging congregate meals, serving at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday each week, with the exception of holidays.
Reservations are required by 10 a.m. one day in advance by calling 712-642-3215.
Menus for the upcoming week:
• Monday, Jan. 13 – Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk, margarine.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14 – Turkey ham and beans, glazed baby carrots, cornbread, brownie, milk, margarine.
• Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Breaded fish fillet, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat hamburger bun, mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce.
• Thursday, Jan. 16 – Pineapple chicken, au gratin rotini, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine.
• Friday, Jan. 17 – Salisbury beef, baked sweet potato, cauliflower with cheese, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie, milk, margarine (2).
Menu subject to change without notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.