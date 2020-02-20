The Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley is a site for Connections Area Agency on Aging congregate meals, serving at 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday each week, with the exception of holidays.
Reservations are required by 10 a.m. one day in advance by calling 712-642-3215.
Menus for the upcoming week:
• Monday, Feb. 24 – BBQ chicken breast, baked potato, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, cinnamon sugar cookie, milk, margarine (2), sour cream.
• Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Beef goulash, green peas, tossed salad, breadstick, brownie, milk, salad dressing.
• Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Ash Wednesday – Macaroni and cheese, beet salad, green beans, wheat roll, apple crisp, milk, margarine.
• Thursday, Feb. 27 – Homemade meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, sliced carrots, multi-grain bread, banana pudding, milk, margarine.
• Friday, Feb. 28 – Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, spiced apples, cinnamon roll, orange juice, milk, margarine.
Menu subject to change without notice.
