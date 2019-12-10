Blair boys basketball coach Chris Whitwer saw improvement from games No. 1 to No. 2.
The Bears played better Saturday against Ralston than they did in Thursday's 73-46 loss at Harlan, Iowa, but they still fell 59-50.
“Too many mistakes,” Whitwer said, noting struggles during the final 4 minutes against the Rams. He was proud of the his team's effort, however. “Kids fought hard and Ralston is the best they've been in 3, 4 years.”
Blair led 44-39 through three periods on the road, but the Rams outscored it 20-6 during the deciding quarter. Drew Anderson and Chaz Cullum led the home team with 13 points apiece.
Sam Lawton, meanwhile, led the Bears with a game-high 14. Max Nickerson added 13 and Wyatt Ogle had 10.
The Bears opened their season two days earlier with a 27-point loss at Harlan, Iowa. They led 18-15 after one period, but were outscored 50-18 during the middle two before a 10-8 fourth-period finish.
Ogle scored a team-high 17 points, while Lawton had 12, but the Cyclones had four scorers in double figures to win the game.
Cade Ulven added seven points for Blair, including three on one of the Bears' two 3-point makes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.