Adverse Childhood Experiences can have long-lasting negative impacts on physical and mental health. Overcoming these experiences can seem nearly impossible, but they are preventable.
To address this, the Healthy Harrison Coalition partnered with Harrison County Home & Public Health to host the third annual Race to Resilience on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Rand Community Center in Missouri Valley.
The race is about fun with family and friends, hope, and its goal – to end the effects of ACEs and to create strong community connections between families and with area resources, according to Lacey Ardery, HCHPH Administrative and Programs Support Assistant.
In addition to a presentation about Adverse Childhood Experiences, a family meal was served and participants enjoyed a pinewood derby race with prizes awarded for first, second, and third place as well as Best in Show cars.
There was a free drawing for prizes, such as a family zoo membership, a family pool pass to the Missouri Valley Aquatic Center for the 2020 season, a CoCo Key Splash Pack and Splash and Stay gift certificates, as well as tickets to Creighton Blue Jays, Iowa State Cyclones, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Omaha Storm Chasers athletic events.
“Each family went home with a bag including a children’s book about building resilience and several community resources. We had a great turnout and served about 15 families,” Ardery said.
