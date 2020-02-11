Attend the Missouri Valley Fire Department open house on Wednesday, Feb. 12
Missouri Valley’s Fire Department, their auxiliary, and the Citizen’s Advisory Committee invite all community members to an open house at the current fire station at the corner of Third and East Erie Streets on Wednesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 6 p.m.
Plans for the new fire station will be displayed and engineers will be on hand to answer questions.
Additionally, the plans, and a list of frequently asked questions can be found at the Chamber of Commerce website at www.missourivalleychamber.com and on Facebook under Missouri Valley Fire Association.
The committee spent more than a year researching several locations and building options before determining that the property located at 2213 E. Highway 30 was the most financially responsible option.
Though the City of Missouri Valley already owns that property, it has not yet been annexed into corporate city limits.
Committee member Dennis Collier asked the Missouri Valley City Council to begin the voluntary annexation process at their Feb. 4 regular meeting.
Because that property abuts Missouri Valley Community School District property, which is inside corporate limits, the annexation is not expected to be a problem.
The existing fire station building, which shares space with Missouri Valley City Hall, was constructed in 1913 in what is now the heart of the community. It served its purpose well for many years, but most modern vehicles and equipment no longer fit through the doors or inside the structure.
The proposed pre-engineered metal building meets those needs in a location outside the floodplain. It is also pre-designed for future upgrades as funding allows and as the department’s needs change.
Some of these future upgrades may include pull-through bays, interior offices, training space, sleeping quarters, and additional parking.
The total initial cost of the new fire station is $1.5 million and the bond issue that will be up for a vote on Tuesday, March 3, will reflect that amount. According to the information provided by the Citizens Advisory Committee, assuming a 72¢ levy rate for every $1,000 in valuation, the annual tax impact on a $100,000 residential property would total $36.93.
The impact on a commercial property assessed at $100,000 would be $65.07 annually, and a $5,000 agriculture property would cost less than a quarter more each year.
