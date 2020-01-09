It only takes a quarter to play, but the benefits outnumber the prizes offered at the seventh annual Quarter Craze fundraiser.
The event will be Jan. 25 at the Kennard Auditorium. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and games starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and should be purchased in advance.
Since the program began, more than $21,000 has been raised for the American Cancer Society. In 2019, organizers raised $5,665 and they are hoping to succeed once again with their event.
Participants, ages 18 and older, can bid on more than 70 items. The event will benefit Tonya Hipnar's Relay for Life Team.
Organizer Tammi Japp described the Quarter Craze as a mix between an auction and a raffle.
If you haven't played Quarter Craze, there will be a sample game before the event opens.
"If you want to try and win an item, we tell you how many quarters the bid is," Japp said. "If you want to use four paddle numbers and it's a two quarter bid, you put a total of $2 in and hold all four paddles up. We pick a number and if that person has that paddle in the air, they win and if not they yell no bid.”
Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. The event is now BYOB for any alcoholic beverages you wish to bring.
Japp said she hasn't personally been affected by cancer but knows a lot of people have been affected.
"Tonya explained the American Cancer Society helped her through her battles," Japp said. "It's a fun night for a great cause. It's always a lot of fun with good prizes to win."
Participating vendors include Stylish Designs Jewelry -Tammi Japp, LipSense-Jennifer Pagel, Pampered Chef-Crystal Anderson, Metal Works by Paul-Paul and Cher Krause, A Paige to Remember-Tonya Hipnar, JB Metal Creations, Thirty One Gifts, Mom's Popcorn-Heather Parker, Parker's Cookies-Heather Parker, Younique, LuLaRoe-Connie Mandarich, Roots to Wings, Pure Romance-Sheri Vech, Scentsy and Mary Kay Cosmetics.
Those wanting to participate as a vendor contact Japp at tammijo@abbnebraska.com.
Tickets can be purchased from any vendor.
