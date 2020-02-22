The Federal Railroad Administration is trying to get an idea on the scope of blocked railroad crossings and is requesting the public’s assistance in collecting data. To report a blocked railroad crossing, go online to www.fra.dot.gov/blockedcrossings. There are no federal laws or regulations pertaining to blocked crossings. The submitted information is only being used to track the location and impacts of blocked crossings.
FRA's purpose of collecting this information is to learn where, when, for how long, and what impacts result from blocked highway-rail grade crossings.
FRA may share this information with stakeholders, including railroads, state and local governments, and other federal authorities. There may be legitimate operating and/or safety-related reasons for a crossing to be occupied by a slow or idling train.
For an emergency at a crossing, locate the blue Emergency Notification System sign at the crossing to contact the railroad for emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.