Notice is herby given, pursuant to the Quality in Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998, that the Low Rent Housing Agency of Missouri Valley, IA, has its Agency Plan available for Public Review and comment.
The Plan will be available for public review and comment from Monday, February 17, 2020 to March 17, 2020 at the Low Rent Housing Agency of Missouri Valley, IA Main Office at 505 East Huron Street. All interested parties are invited to review the Plan. Any comments concerning the Plan must be in writing and submitted to the Low Rent Housing Agency of Missouri Valley, IA to the address above by 4 p.m. March 26, 2020. Notice is further given that a Public Hearing on the Agency Plan is scheduled for March 27, 2020 at 505 East Huron Street, Missouri Valley, IA.
MVTN 1-22-20
