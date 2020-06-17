Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Missouri Valley is holding a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on June 22, 2020, via Teleconference: Dial in: (312) 626-6799; Meeting ID: 870 0390 6462, concerning the proposed conveyance Lots Two (2) and three (3) in Block Fourteen (14), Seaton’s Addition a/k/a Seaton’s Third Addition to Missouri Valley, Harrison County, Iowa, subject to easements of record, to Tony J. Miller, Sr., for the purchase price of $2,380.00, plus the closing costs incurred by the City in transferring the real estate.
Following the public hearing and absent any legitimate objection to the proposal, the City Council is expected to sell the above-described real property and convey same to Tony J. Miller, Sr., for the agreed upon purchase price of $2,380.00, plus costs incurred by the City in transferring the real estate, while reserving easements of record.
BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF MISSOURI VALLEY, IOWA.
Jodie Flaherty,
City Clerk
MVTN 6-10-20
