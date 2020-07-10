Public notice is hereby given that the Missouri Valley Board of Adjustment is holding a public hearing at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, via teleconference: Dial in: (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID: 815 8996 3922, to hear testimony for or against the granting of a variance application made by Lyle Waterhouse for property described as: N 45’ of the W 350’ of Lot 1, Block 8 Addis Addition and located at 536 North 1st Street. The variance being requested waives lot frontage requirement and side yard requirement. If you have any written comments for or against this variance, please mail to Jodie Flaherty, City Clerk at 223 East Erie Street, Missouri Valley, IA 51555 by July 10, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Missouri Valley will be offering the meeting via teleconference for the public. The dial in Information is: (312) 626-6799, Meeting ID 815 8996 3922. Please call to present verbal comments or to attend virtually.
MVTN 7-1-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.