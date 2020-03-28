The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input on the proposed replacement of the U.S. 30 bridge over the stream located 2.3 miles east of Harrison County Road F-32, and the proposed detour route.
The proposed project provides for removing the existing 50-foot by 30-foot steel girder and floor beam bridge and replacing it with a single span, 80-foot by 44-foot beam bridge.
This bridge will be constructed using accelerated bridge construction methods, where the bridge will be constructed off-site and will then be slid into place once the existing bridge is removed. This method was chosen to expedite the project and reduce the amount of time the road is closed.
For more information, go to www.iowadot.gov/pim to view a video showing an example of how the ABC process works.
Through traffic on U.S. 30 would be detoured during construction using Harrison County Road F-32, Iowa 191, and Iowa 37. The closure would be approximately two weeks in length to allow for the removal of the existing bridge and slide the new bridge into its place. Local traffic will have access to U.S. 30 during construction.
For general information regarding the proposed improvements or public meeting, contact Scott Suhr, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 4 Office, 2210 E. Seventh St., Atlantic, IA 50022, phone 712-243-3355 or 800-289-4368, email scott.suhr@iowadot.us.
Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects.
Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by April 2. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot12113.
