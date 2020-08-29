A proposed $49.8 million budget will be presented to the Blair City Council for approval next month.
A public hearing for the budget will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center. The final approval will follow at the 7 p.m. regular meeting.
A slight increase in the property tax levy was proposed at 36.99 cents, up about a half cent from the previous year, which was 35.95 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. However, the council approved an amendment to the preliminary budget by council member Jon Stewart to move $30,000 from cash reserves to keep the levy unchanged.
“I think that's a good faith move,” Stewart said.
Information provided by the city showed the levy has remained between 35 and 36 cents for the last 10 years.
“We've had minimal (increases) over the years. Each minimal one adds up though. I know my property taxes haven't gone down. I don't know about you guys.
The property tax asking for the proposed budget is $2.3 million, up from $2.11 a year ago.
The numbers from Washington County set the city's valuation at about $637.4 million. Last year's valuation was about $587.8 million.
The following are the proposed budgets by department:
• Administration, $529,859
• Police, $2.36 million
• Fire, $208,800
• Park/cemetery/recreation, $1.49 million
• Library, $850,845
• Swimming pool, $135,978
• Zoning, $375,150
• Animal Control, $105,830
• Contingent Reserve, $20,000
• Cash reserve, $125,473
• Debt service: $2.19 million
• Street, $4.44 million
• Rescue squad, $532,203
• Sales tax, $4.26 million
• Self insured health insurance, $81,778
• Wastewater, $2.33 million
• Water, $27.8 million
• Lodging Occupation tax, $101,932
• Donated funds, $60,564
• CDBG reuse fund, $192,002
• Economic development (LB 840 funds), $1.06 million
• Community redevelopment (tax increment financing 1), $71,907
• Keno funds, $153,709
• Community redevelopment (TIF 2), $175,695
• Community redevelopment (TIF 3), $53,089
•Community redevelopment (TIF 4), $69,478
