Scammers have been reported in neighboring communities to be calling residents claiming to be public health officials.
The caller tells the resident that there has been exposure to a positive COVID-19 case and further offers to send a test kit for a $50 processing fee.
Though this scam has not been reported in Harrison County, Harrison County Public Health will never ask for banking or credit card information and won’t charge for a COVID-19 test.
As of July 24:
80 total confirmed cases, up 15 from last week
65 total recovered cases,
15 currently being monitored,
None hospitalized,
A total of 1,424 tests performed, 5.6 percent positive, and 10 percent of residents tested
