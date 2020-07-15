Harrison County Public Health confirmed on Thursday, July 2, three new positive cases of COVID-19, including a female aged 41-60, a female aged 61-80, and a male aged 18-40.
The total number of positive cases in Harrison County has reached 52, though just seven are being monitored.
Though he believes there is room for improvement, Harrison County Public Health Administrator Brad Brake said, “I have been encouraged by how proactive many in the community have been and for all of the thoughtful questions and concerns that have come to us. There have been a countless number of difficult decisions that have had to be made this summer by our towns, schools, and businesses, and I do want to commend our local leaders in all of these different sectors for stepping up, asking questions, and making mindful choices for the safety of the community.”
Brake encourages all citizens to wear a mask in public to protect vulnerable citizens, and to more closely adhere to social distancing and large gathering guidance.
All citizens are encouraged to stay home as often as possible and to choose just one family member to perform necessary errands.
“Until we have a vaccine available, these are the most powerful tools we have,” he added.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, and shortness of breath. Residents experiencing any of these symptoms are urged to contact their health care provider.
“With all of that said, we will continue to listen and adapt as needed to best serve Harrison County,” he concluded. “I hope to conduct the first of a series of Question and Answer sessions in the next week to address any questions, concerns, and issues that may be in the community regarding COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.