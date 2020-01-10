The Arlington PTO is planning their fifth annual Trivia Night on Feb. 29. Register for teams by calling the school or watch for a flyer.
They are seeking help for the event and will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday if anyone wants to assist in organizing the event.
