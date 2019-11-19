It may be hard to believe, but it is once again the influenza and cold season. It is that time of the year when you should get your annual flu shot, ample rest, wash your hands frequently, use standard precautions around sick people and avoid contacting your eyes and mouth area with unclean hands.
The flu vaccine protects the individual against several of the most common variations of the flu virus that are expected to be prevalent this season. The more people who get the flu shot, the less likely the flu is going to become a serious and deadly threat to the population.
Federal health officials reported that during the 2018 flu season, as many as 42.9 million people experienced a flu-like illness. This resulted in upwards of 647,000 hospitalizations and as many as 61,200 deaths.
There is no vaccine for the common cold. There are so many possible genetic variations of the cold virus circulating in the environment, that a standard type of vaccine is impractical at this time. However, there have been some positive strides made in developing a cold vaccine, but much more research is needed.
Proper and frequent hand washing is still a basic and effective part of one's arsenal in preventing catching a cold or the flu as well as any other diseases spread by contact. Wash the hands frequently with ample soap and warm water for 20 to 30 seconds (the time it takes to sing the "Happy Birthday" song from beginning to end twice). Wash the backs of hands, between fingers, fingertips, and up to the wrist. Rinse thoroughly and, if possible, dry the hands with a single-use towel. Turn off the water using a paper towel and immediately discard the towel. Warm water is more effective than cold for dissolving the surface-active ingredients in soap which helps loosen and wash away dirt.
Hands that get dry from washing, frequently may start to crack making them vulnerable to infection. Use lotions or moisturizers for dry or cracked skin. If soap and water are not readily available, one can use an alcohol-based sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Read the product label to make sure it contains 60 to 80 percent alcohol.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
