Prom Girls

Pictured, front row from left to right, are Maddie Hansen, daughter of Brent and Diane Hansen; Maddy Lager, daughter of Pat and Tanya Lager; Claire Clausen, daughter of Terry and Jennifer Clausen. Back row, Carsen Collins, daughter of Jon and Leslie Collins; Olivia Haynes, daughter of Roy and Cindy Haynes; Lauren Austin, daughter of Doug and Sue Austin.

Six Missouri Valley ladies, Maddie Hansen, Maddy Lager, Claire Clausen, Carsen Collins, Olivia Haynes, and Lauren Austin, recently showed off their prom dresses on the Missouri Valley Public Library steps.

At the time, the library was closed to the public from the inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, but these creative girls and their parents made use of the library’s outside as a backdrop for them in their prom outfits.

