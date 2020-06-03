Six Missouri Valley ladies, Maddie Hansen, Maddy Lager, Claire Clausen, Carsen Collins, Olivia Haynes, and Lauren Austin, recently showed off their prom dresses on the Missouri Valley Public Library steps.
At the time, the library was closed to the public from the inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, but these creative girls and their parents made use of the library’s outside as a backdrop for them in their prom outfits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.