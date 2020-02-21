For landowners and crop producers to legally use any pesticide that is classified for “restricted use” in Iowa, they must have a Private Pesticide Applicator Certification.
In order to receive their original certification, producers must take and pass a test administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and pay a certification fee.
Once crop producers receive their original certification, there are two methods of keeping their pesticide certification current. One is to attend a private applicators’ Continuing Instruction Course every year during their three-year renewal cycle, including the year they receive their initial certification. If you miss one year of CIC programs, Iowa law requires you to retest when your certification expires. P-CICs are conducted by ISU Extension and Outreach.
The other method to recertify is to take and pass the certification exam every three years. Exams are offered by IDALS. No matter which method you choose, you must send in your renewal form and the required fee to IDALS when due.
This year’s Private Pesticide Applicator Training continuing instruction course for Harrison County will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Logan Community Building, 108 W. Fourth St. in Logan.
Harrison County Extension and Outreach is offering two sessions on that date, one at 1:30 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. You do not need to pre-register to attend these sessions in Harrison County. There is a fee to attend the CIC session.
For more information, contact the Extension Office at 712-644-2105 or IDALS at 515-281-8591. The Extension Office also has a list of other PPAT sites and testing locations in surrounding counties available. Certification must be completed by April 15.
