Tom Steyer
Buy Now

Tom Steyer shakes hands with Missouri Valley resident Clint Sargent.

 Tonia Copeland

Democratic candidate Tom Steyer met with voters at the Sparkle Room in Logan on Thursday, Jan. 2, during a campaign stop to Harrison County. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.