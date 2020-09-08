The Arlington softball team was successful with runners on third base Thursday at Two Rivers Sports Complex.
The Eagles scored 12 runs in six innings, topping Cass — a team of Louisville and Conestoga players — by run-rule, 12-4.
“You've just got to keep hitting the ball,” AHS' Julia Landauer said of batting with runners in scoring position. “We're pretty good at getting them in.”
She and senior Kylee Bruning notched two RBIs apiece, while Cadie Robinson led the way with four. The first of the sophomore's four came during the bottom of the first inning when she knocked in Bruning with a single. Kiersten Taylor would then score on an error before Landauer pushed across her first run with a sacrifice to put the Eagles ahead 3-1.
Coach Janelle Lorsch's squad maintained its lead from there.
Bruning hit an RBI single during the second frame before Robinson's sac fly pushed AHS' lead to 5-1.
Then, to start the bottom half of the third-inning, Paige Kraemer delivered the Eagles' lone extra-base hit — a triple.
“It really pumped us up and got us motivated to keep pushing through the game,” No. 13 said.
Laudauer scored her with a single, and the Eagles went on to win by eight. Keelianne Green, Johna Moural and Emery McIntosh also scored as AHS improved to 6-4.
Hailey Brenn, meanwhile, earned the pitching win, shaking off a Cass line drive that hit her square. The junior had five strikeouts.
Villotta hits grand slam in BHS win
Tessa Villotta hammered her second grand slam in less than a week Thursday as the Class B No. 9 Blair softball team bested Nebraska City 9-5.
With the Bears ahead 5-2 in the sixth inning, the sophomore slugger all but put away the game with one swing. She finished with those four RBIs, while senior Ayden Dick and freshman Nessa McMillen added one apiece. Leah Chance had two hits and walked twice.
Blair pitcher Ally Lynch threw all seven innings, striking out four Pioneers in victory. The Bears improved to 8-4 with the win, while Nebraska City fell to 7-4.
Pioneers fall at Neumann
After holding Class C No. 2 Wahoo Neumann without a run in the first inning, the Fort Calhoun softball team surrendered 15 during the second Thursday evening.
The Cavaliers won the home game by a 15-0 score. The Pioneers fell to 0-10 with the loss.
Gina Namuth notched Fort Calhoun's only hit, while Jessyka Winterberg, Victoria Perez and Bella Benoit logged quality at-bats.
Maddie Reed threw both FCHS defensive innings in defeat.
