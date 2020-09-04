Senior Rachel Parks started her Blair golf season Tuesday on No. 8 of the Mako Course at Tiburon Golf Club.
The Bear watched as a Gretna golfer hit her par-3 tee shot to the left of the green. A Norris golfer in her group followed, coming up short on the fringe.
Parks' shot, meanwhile, landed and parked on the green. The pink golf ball stood out on the short grass from her view on the tee box.
Coach Ross Udey's team went on to finish third out of nine teams at their season-opening tournament, the Gretna Invite. Parks was seventh with 93 strokes over 18 holes, while teammate Mallory Stirek was 10th with 100.
“Overall, pretty good day finishing behind two Class A teams,” Udey said, noting room for improvement, too. “Left a lot of strokes on the course, especially around and on the green.”
BHS finished with 405 swings, while first-place Omaha Westside had 339. Elkhorn South had 381 and fourth-place Elkhorn notched 434.
Parks took 47 swings on the back nine holes before carding 46 on the front. Stirek shot a 48 on the back nine and 52 on the front.
Anna Moore, meanwhile, carded 103 strokes. Kaia Stewart had 109 and Addie Stirek had 112 in the season-opening tournament.
AHS cards a 341 at home
The Arlington golf team played its home course, Fremont Golf Club, on Tuesday alongside players from Fremont High and Fremont Bergan.
Bergan's Jocelyn Kumm shot the low score of the afternoon with a 55, while Dianna Taylor led the Eagles — who shot a 341 overall — with a 61. Kloey Dau added a 63, and Charlie Hendry and Ema Horner notched a 66 and 71, respectively. Kaylie Erwin notched 81 strokes.
Junior varsity players Breanna Taylor (70 strokes) and Sarah Rhea (83) also logged scores.
