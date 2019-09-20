The winding 5-kilometer course at Walnut Grove Park in Omaha took runners from north to south and back again.
No one on the Fort Calhoun cross-country team conquered the Yutan Invitational course better than senior Kelsie Premer, who finished in 22:59 to take fifth place. Her time pushed the Pioneers to second place on the girls' side, while coach Kyle McMahon's boys took third overall.
Not far behind Premer was classmate Morgan Miller, who was seventh. Freshman Dala Drowne was eighth and Tessa Skelton took 11th. Savannah Lukasiewicz earned 15th in 24:34, while Katie Barta came in 19th.
Senior Ashlee Thalman wasn't only Fort Calhoun's first junior varsity finisher, but the top JV runner altogether. She ran the Walnut Grove course in 27:11.
Ely Olberding led the Pioneer boys with his 11th place finish. The freshman clocked in at 19:15, while his brother Lance was 13th in 19:31. John Mckennan was 19th, while Luke Gustafson, Riley McKennan and Xander Slatten were 25th, 42nd and 49th, respectively.
Trey King and Kaylee Taylor led the Fort Calhoun junior high runners in attendance, finishing fifth and ninth.
