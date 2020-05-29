On May 22, the Nebraska Department of Labor updated its website with preliminary unemployment rates for the state and its counties for the month of April.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor website, Washington County's preliminary unemployment rate for April was 7.1 percent, not seasonally adjusted, with 793 of 11,158 people in the labor force unemployed. The state department of labor defines the number of people in the labor force, in part, by the number of non-institutionalized people age 16 or older who are either employed or unemployed but actively searching for work.
In April 2019, the county's unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, indicating a difference of 4.4 percent between then and this past April. The state's preliminary unemployment rate last month was 8.6 percent, not seasonally adjusted.
In an article published in the May 26 Pilot-Tribune, the Enterprise reported Washington County's preliminary unemployment rate in March was 4.3 percent. The official unemployment rate for March, according to the department of labor website, was 4.2 percent. In February, before DHM restrictions such as for restaurants, bars, churches and hair salons were put in place, the unemployment rate was 2.9 percent. Restrictions were in place for part of March and the whole month of April before relaxations on DHM restrictions began in the county on May 11.
