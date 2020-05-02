Tom Williamson, chaplain and spiritual care coordinator for AseraCare hospice, led a prayer service in front of Memorial Community Hospital and Health System and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home on Wednesday, which included Kim Kulp of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and Glen Hudson of Country Bible Church.
"Our chaplain is going to different facilities in the area and doing live prayer services for the staff that work here and patients,” Tammy Ellis, clinic liaison for AseraCare, said.
Monday they held a prayer service in front of Crowell Memorial Home.
The event concluded with a few songs playing over the loudspeaker.
