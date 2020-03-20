Pottawattamie County Conservation has suspended all public programming scheduled at its parks during the month of March to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Affected programs are:
• A Land Ethic Workshop: The Geese Return - Saturday, March 21.
• Backyard Butterflies - Saturday, March 21.
Staff is currently working with presenters and will announce a rescheduled program date for both events once those details are confirmed.
Additionally, the Loess Hills Lodge Exhibit Gallery and Welcome Desk located at Hitchcock Nature Center will be closed until further notice. Restroom facilities located inside the Loess Hills Lodge currently remain open for public use.
Botna Bend Park, Arrowhead Park, and Hitchcock Nature Center will remain open for public use for the foreseeable future.
Outdoor recreation is beneficial to all of us during these difficult times. Sunlight, fresh air, and exercise are all wonderful tools to help us navigate the coming days of uncertainty and help us reduce stress. All are invited to head to your nearest Pottawattamie County Conservation park for some quality time outdoors in the coming weeks.
Visit Pottawattamie County Conservation online at:
www.pottcoconservation.com and www.facebook.com/hitchcocknaturecenter.
