Pottawattamie County Conservation has suspended all public programming scheduled at their parks through April 16 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Affected programs are:
• A Land Ethic Workshop: The Geese Return.
• Backyard Butterflies.
• Homeschool in the Hills.
• A Land Ethic Workshop: Woodland Wildflower.
• Pollinator Workshop.
• Pollinator Party.
• Hunter Education Field Day.
Staff is currently working with presenters and will announce a rescheduled program date for all events once those details are confirmed.
Botna Bend Park, Arrowhead Park, and Hitchcock Nature Center will remain open for public use for the foreseeable future with the following restrictions:
• Arrowhead Park – Breezy Lodge, all cabins, modern restrooms and shower facilities will be closed throughout the park. Select pit toilets around the lake will be available for public use. Camping, trails, and all public green spaces remain open at this time.
Botna Bend Park – Olson Lodge, modern restrooms, and shower facilities will be closed throughout the park. Select pit toilet restrooms will be available for public use. Camping, trails and all public green spaces remain open at this time.
• Hitchcock Nature Center - All indoor spaces at Hitchcock Nature Center, including the Loess Hills Lodge exhibit gallery and welcome desk, all cabins, shower facilities, and restrooms throughout the park. Trails, all public green spaces, RV and modern tent camping, and backcountry campsites remain open at this time.
Closures are scheduled to remain in effect until April 18. Additional closures, postponements, and extensions may be necessary and will be announced as information becomes available. Staff recommends checking the website www.pottcoconservation.com or visiting your park of choice on Facebook for more information.
