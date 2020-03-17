Join in for a summer of fun during Pottawattamie Conservation's 2020 Summer Nature Camps.
Camps are offered for youth Pre-K through ninth grade with a focus on fostering an understanding and appreciation of Iowa's unique environment.
Campers will experience traditional summer camp games, outdoor adventures, and skill-building activities during these immersive, hands-on camps.
Check out the website www.pottcoconservation.com for full information on each of the camps listed below and to register.
Campers Age 3 to 5:
• Wildlings: Feisty Frogs – June 15.
• Wildlings: Rockin’ Reptiles – June 16.
• Wildlings: Busy Bugs – June 17.
• Wildlings: Furry Friends – June 18.
• Wildlings: Brilliant Birds – June 19.
Campers entering first and second grade:
• Wild Ones at Hitchcock Nature Center – June 30 through July 2.
• Wild Ones at Arrowhead Park – July 28-30.
Campers entering third and fourth grade:
• Wild Seekers at Hitchcock Nature Center – July 7-9.
• Wild Seekers at Arrowhead Park – July 21-23.
Campers entering fifth and sixth:
• Wild Wanderers at Hitchcock Nature Center – July 14-16.
• Wild Wanderers at Arrowhead Park – Aug. 4-6.
Campers entering seventh, eighth, and ninth grade:
• Into the Wild: June 23-25.
