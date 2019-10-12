The Arlington and Blair softball teams played district finals games Saturday with the Eagles earning their third straight qualification. The Bears, meanwhile, came up just short.
Eagles earn 5th state berth
Arlington earned its fifth state tournament berth with a 6-4 win against Tekamah-Herman on Saturday at Two Rivers Sports Complex. The Class C District 1 title game was tied 3-3 going into the sixth inning before three runs scored off the bats of Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler.
The Tigers added a run during the bottom of the seventh inning, but Eagles second baseman Lainey Tierney fielded a ground ball and threw it to Hailey Brenn at first for the third and final out.
Earlier in the day, Arlington advanced to the C-1 title game with a 6-2 win against Wahoo Neumann.
The Class C State Championships begin Wednesday in Hastings.
Bears lose 2 to Hastings
The Blair softball team traveled to Hastings a few days early for the Class B District 5 final series against the Tigers.
In the best-of-three series, Hastings won 12-4 and 4-3. The Bears finished the season 12-13, while the home team advanced to the Class B State Championships.
For the full story on these games, and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or return online to enterprisepub.com/sports/.
